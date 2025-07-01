Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

Since its founding, Israel believed it could develop alliances with western countries because we shared the ancient values of our Judeo-Christian heritage. We also believed such alliances were natural joinings, since we Jews had much in common with Western Civilization.

But the 77-year history of Israel’s diplomatic alliances with the West appears to be ending, and increasingly we see that we have disturbingly little in common with the dying West.

Indeed, today’s totalitarian leftist and progressive ideas prevalent in the West have resulted in an undiluted hatred of Israel and the Jews.

For Israel is everything the western left hates. We are nationalistic, we are patriotic, we believe in the distinctiveness of our culture, we revel in our history, we are religious, we celebrate marriage and having children, and we believe in serving our country in uniform.

The West, however, no longer believes in any of these foundational virtues. In conversations with today’s young adults in the West, they repeat their mantra about seeking “quality of life,” rather than assuming the responsibilities of both adulthood and nationhood.

And because the long history of the Jews always repeats itself, the West hates the religion of Judaism for the same reason so many empires and dictators did. Which is because we will never bow down before the West’s leftist religion, this new paganism, but instead cling to our 3,500 year old faith.

In his frustration, the Russian butcher Joseph Stalin said this about the Jews: “I can’t swallow them, I can’t spit them out….They are the only group that is completely unassimilable.”

Still, Israel must have alliances with other nations, as this is crucial to the survival of countries, particularly small ones.

The question is, with what countries should Israel join?

For this brief moment, many countries in Eastern Europe are seeking deeper relations with Israel, motivated by their fears of being overrun by Vladimir Putin’s Russia. However, when the 72 year-old Putin is gone from the scene, Russia’s next dictator might work to eliminate the tensions with its border countries, which will quickly dilute their attraction to Israel.

And I have never met an Israeli who believed peace with any Arab Moslem country is anything but temporary, and exclusively based upon the money the Arabs can make through signing treaties with Israel.

So, with what countries can Israel make sincere, substantial and long lasting alliances?

Simply put, the countries that need Israel, and we need them, are South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and, critically, India.

And as an example of what could be created with partners in the east, today South Korea manufactures its own stealth fighter jet aircraft, the KAI KF-21 Boramae, which is well regarded.

Further, as the nations of Southeast Asia are threatened by a hostile China, they increasingly are attracted to Israel’s high tech, sophisticated armaments and battlefield know-how.

In non-military fields, Asia seeks access to Israel’s vast agricultural expertise, breakthroughs in water usage, medical advancements, university exchanges and the many business and societal benefits Israel can offer.

Additionally, let us not forget that today these Asian countries have the capital, the manufacturing bases and, above all, the brains to make meaningful contributions to both their own, and Israel’s defense.

And fundamentally, unlike suicidal Europe, the societal values of Asian countries much more closely align with the Jews. And the Asians well know that.

For the Asians believe in their histories, believe themselves to have unique cultures, believe in education, national service, hard work, and investment.

And most important of all, like the Jews, the Asians believe in the value of families as a bedrock of their own cultures.

However, the West no longer believes in any of this.

Still, we cannot discard our alliances with the West, which Israel has struggled to build since 1948. For the sake of our national stability we must hold on to these alliances. At the same time, we need to quickly shift our export sales, military cooperation, purchase of armaments, university exchanges and a host of other activities to new alliances in the east.

As is painfully obvious since October 7, we need to have in place alternatives to those Western countries that have displayed their hatred of Israel and the Jews.

And common sense should also tell us that today’s close alliance with the United States will be very short-lived.

For much of today’s cooperation with the United States is based upon the personal likes and dislikes of an ego-driven president who has only a few more years to serve.

Critically, Israel must be prepared for when the United States again turns to the Democrats and elects another leftist as president.

For let’s not forget, in November 2024 the inept Kamala Harris received only 2.2 million fewer votes than Donald Trump, out of 152 million votes cast in the United States.

Also, history has shown us that anything can happen in American politics. For instance, come 2028 a downturn in the US economy could sink the Republicans, with the critical help of the Democratic news organizations, Democratic television networks, Democratic Holywood, the Democratic universities, and the Democratic business community, as they again come together to defeat a Republican presidential candidate.

Further, among the clearest indications of the ongoing demise of America is that elected officials, many of whom are extraordinary leftist mediocrities, have replaced too many experienced elected officials in America’s cities, states and federal governments. And increasingly, these leftist leaders have proven to be brain-dead atheists who rabidly avow their rejection of Judaism and Christianity.

Frighteningly, Israel has witnessed a preview of what to expect in the next leftist White House, which will take its cue in dealing with Israel from the grotesquely dishonest Biden administration.

For beginning on October 7, Biden officials loudly parroted that Israel had the right to defend itself, all the while revealing their leftist contempt for Israel by restricting the use of US armaments or greatly slowing their deliveries.

The lesson of October 7 is that Israel must never be put into such a dangerous situation again by becoming too dependent upon any single source for arms.

There is nothing Israel can do to prevent the self-destruction of the West. But there is much work to be done by Israel to prepare for the coming collapse by creating mirror-image alliances in the East with people who understand that the world is a harsh place and profess a strong desire to survive into the future.

As the West collapses, Israel should be prepared for the chaos and, above all, the power vacuums that will be created.

For who will step in to fill those vacuums? In suicidal Europe, we can expect the Moslem populations, who are motivated and well organized, to do as they always have done…..to conquer.

And Israel must also prepare for a new generation of blood-soaked dictators, after the passing of Putin and Turkey’s Recep Erdogan.

So that Israel is not dragged down into the whirlpool of death and destruction which is promised in the West’s collapse, we must make plans and act now.

The West, and particularly America, will try to prevent Israel from creating military alliances in Asia, since such alliances would mean a lessening of US influence over Israel.

As for Europe, they will also try to stop alliances between Israel and Asia, simply because Europe’s genetic response is to prevent anything that is good for Israel and the Jews.

We have seen since October 7 how fickle and dishonest was the support received from our American allies. And we have seen the response to October 7 by Europeans, who denounced Israel as quickly as possible after the start of the war. Indeed, rather than provide assistance to Israel, the Europeans happily looked away as hundreds of thousands of Moslem and leftist demonstrators waged street wars on their own Jews.

Of note, while working in Asia for decades I heard a common refrain among Jewish businessmen in Japan, Korea, China and elsewhere, that day-to-day life for themselves was easier when working in Asia than in Europe, where there was always a caution they felt as Jews living among Europeans.

So we must make plans for expanding Israel’s diplomatic efforts in Asia, and our joint development of armaments, including high tech, aircraft, tanks and much more.

Above all, after yesterday’s numbing confinements to Eastern European shtetls, the cruel creation of the Vatican’s ghettos for Jews, centuries of Christian pogroms throughout the continent, proudly displayed antisemitism in European churches, governments, universities and on their streets, and at last the Holocaust, the culmination of 2,000 years of Christian antisemitism, we should prepare to at last be done with Western civilization, which brought upon the Jews among the most uncivilized periods, carried out by the most uncivilized people, that we have suffered in our long history.