Avner Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is entering the world of investments and venture capital.

Netanyahu has been appointed as a Senior Associate in a new initiative launched by the investment firm Group 11.

The initiative, called The Umbrella Corporation, serves as the firm’s new defense investment arm. It operates as part of a US-Israeli collaboration and focuses on investments in the technology and security sectors.

The project is led by Dovi Frances, co-founder of Group 11 and a prominent figure in the venture capital arena in both Israel and the United States. Frances is also known for his appearances on the television program "Shark Tank Israel."

Joining Netanyahu in the new venture is Idan Keinan, who has previously worked with Group 11 and held various roles in the Prime Minister's Office.

Frances welcomed both to the firm, writing on his LinkedIn page: “Welcome to the Group 11 family, Avner Netanyahu and Idan Keinan.”