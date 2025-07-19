New details are emerging about Israel's intelligence and operational preparations that led to the attack on Iran, following serious warnings regarding advancements in Tehran's military nuclear program.

According to a report by Channel 12's Omri Maniv, in November, the political leadership instructed the IDF to prepare for an attack on Iran. Immediately afterward, a special team from the Intelligence Directorate was formed, called "Hipcha Mistabra" — a covert team that included technological experts focusing on analyzing progress in the nuclear field.

As early as January, the team warned about "initiating a systematic project for the production of the final stage required for launching a nuclear missile." At the same time, the Intelligence Directorate's research division issued an early warning about concerning signs of nuclear weapons development by Iran.

The quotes from the warnings indicate secretive activity by Iranian nuclear scientists who focused on components that had never been addressed before — pointing to progress toward a critical stage in the program.

In May, Intelligence Directorate chief Major General Shlomi Binder joined the warnings and cautioned the political leadership: "It appears that Iran continues with determined progress, shortening the technological and cognitive distance to complete the development of a nuclear weapon."

At this stage, preparations for the attack were already underway. The operational demand was to initiate an aggressive strike, including the simultaneous elimination of several senior figures. To ensure precise targeting, different scenarios for each target were prepared in advance: office locations, private apartments, safe houses, and more.

During the two weeks leading up to the attack, the Intelligence Directorate developed a technological means to assess daily the number of senior figures that could be eliminated in real time. This helped determine the precise timing — early Friday morning — and the attack locations.

The result: the elimination of over 30 senior figures, including the Iranian Chief of Staff, the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, and key nuclear scientists.