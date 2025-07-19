Families of some of the hostages taken captive by the Hamas terror group during the October 7 massacre arrived Saturday night at the US Embassy, accompanied by reportedly thousands of supporters.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ruby Chen, father of hostage Itay Chen, shared: "The US is not just a global power. It is the moral compass of the free world. And today, it holds the key to tipping the balance — to influencing both Israel and Hamas to close the deal, bring the hostages home, and end this dark chapter so that healing and rehabilitation can begin."

"We know the outlines of a deal exist. What’s missing is the final push — the kind of resolve only [US] President [Donald] Trump can bring. The voice that says: enough waiting. Enough suffering. Now is the time. We ask President Trump: lean in. Use your power. Show the world that freedom matters."

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan Zangauker, said: "My child is being held alone and sick in a tunnel and I cannot hug him, I cannot worry about him, or care for him. I am appealing from here to the President of the United States, Mr. Trump, in the name of a mother of a hostage and an Israeli citizen: Mr. President, we are counting on you. You brought hostages home before - please do it again. We need your strength. We need your leadership. We are begging you: help us bring our children home."

Macabit Mayer, aunt of Gali and Ziv Berman, added: "They don't have time! Gali and Ziv don't have time! The lives that survive against all odds and the casualties that could disappear in Gaza's ruins - we must have an agreement that guarantees the return of all of them immediately. Gali and Ziv are blood siblings, kidnapped cruelly and held separately - they cannot strengthen and comfort each other, they cannot even fear together!"

"I turn to you, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu: Bring them all home and stop the war! Just as you did in Iran - Do it from a place of strength and power. This is the time, this is the will of the people. End this now!"