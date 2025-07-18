While the IDF continues to withhold transparency and refuses to publish its official suicide statistics, new data revealed by Army Radio highlights a troubling spike in the number of soldiers who have taken their own lives in 2025.

According to military correspondent Doron Kadosh, 15 soldiers died by suicide during the first half of 2025. An additional three soldiers have reportedly taken their lives in the current month, bringing the total to 18 cases since the beginning of the year.

In comparison, the first half of 2024 — a wartime year — saw only nine cases, while the same period in 2023 recorded 11. The figures mark a dramatic increase, both relative to previous years and even the wartime period itself.

Recent internal discussions within the IDF’s Manpower Directorate have included warnings that, without significant intervention, this alarming trend could persist and potentially worsen in the coming year.

Tzachi Atedgi, a combat trauma survivor and leading advocate for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, addressed the issue in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet. “It’s inconceivable that in less than two weeks, over 10 veterans have taken their own lives. We are crying out — enough,” he said.

“At this rate, every two days a veteran commits suicide,” Atedgi lamented, expressing frustration over the government’s handling of the issue. “There are countless trauma victims on the streets, and the bureaucracy is unbearable.” He emphasized that the primary struggle is with the Rehabilitation Department, stating, “Sometimes, a trauma survivor doesn’t have 24 hours to wait.”

“Being a trauma victim means not sleeping. Most of us rely on medication or medical cannabis,” he added. “Every day is a battle with nightmares and panic. I was injured 30 years ago, and only three months ago was I finally recognized as a trauma victim, because the system simply didn’t know how to help me.”

If you are in need of emotional support contact the ERAN emotional support hotline at 1201 or visit their website. IDF soldiers and veterans can also reach out to the Defense Ministry’s support center by dialing *8944. The hotlines operate 24/7, including on Shabbat and holidays. If you need help, please seek assistance.