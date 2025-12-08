תיעוד: ערבי התיז מים על יהודי באופן מכוון - והורשע צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court convicted an Arab who intentionally sprayed a Jew with a garden hose in the Old City of Jerusalem and determined that he did so out of a racist motivation due to the victim's haredi appearance.

The incident occurred four years ago. Late at night, the Jew was making his way to prayers near the Council Gate of the Temple Mount. The suspect was standing nearby, cleaning a mobility scooter with a hose, and intentionally sprayed it in the Jew's direction multiple times.

Atty. Chaim Bleicher, who represents the victim, called the act antisemitic and said it aimed to humiliate the Jew for just being hared. "If such an incident of humiliation goes by quietly, next time it will be bodily harm, G-d forbid," he stressed. He added that such incidents, which could spread and escalate into further attacks, must be dealt with immediately.

In addition to a criminal report, the victim also initiated a civil suit against the perpetrator.