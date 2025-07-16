Rabbi Dov Begun is founding head of the religious Zionist Machon Meir Yeshiva in Jerusalem

The days between the 17th of Tammuz and the 9th of Av are called Bein HaMetzarim (“Between the Straits”), based on the verse, “All her pursuers overtook her between the straits” (Lamentations 1:3). Indeed, many calamities befell Israel during this period: on the 17th of Tammuz, the Tablets of the Covenant were broken because of the sin of the Golden Calf in the desert, the walls of Jerusalem were breached many years later, the daily Tamid offering was suspended, an idol was placed in the Temple, and the holy Torah was burned by the wicked Apostomus.

On the 9th of Av, as is well known, the troubles increased even more: it was decreed that the generation of the Spies was not to enter the Land of Israel and to die in the wilderness; the First and Second Temples were destroyed; Jerusalem was plowed over in order to erase its memory, God forbid; and the city of Betar fell in the Bar Kochba revolt. Both the expulsion from Spain and the expulsion from Gush Katif occurred close to the 9th of Av. Because of these tragedies, the Jewish people observe fasting and customs of mourning during this period.

The purpose of fasting and mourning is to inspire us to repent and correct the transgressions that brought these calamities upon us (see Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chaim 549). Although most of these events took place thousands of years ago, they are relevant to our own times, as the Sages said: “Any generation in which the Temple is not rebuilt, it is as if it was destroyed in their days.”

As is known, the destruction of the Second Temple was caused primarily by baseless hatred (sinat chinam), and its rectification and rebuilding will come through baseless love (ahavat chinam). This means loving everyone and each individual despite their various shortcomings; exercising the good eye of Abraham our forefather, which exists within every Jew; judging others favorably; and loving humanity.

The rectification of the Sin of the Spies will come through love of the Land of Israel, which is expressed tangibly in the ingathering of exiles, settling the Land in every place, and particularly in areas at risk of being taken from us, such as Judea and Samaria, the Galilee, the Negev, and cities with numerous Arab residents.

Aliyah must be increased in every way possible. Throughout the Diaspora the teachings of Rabbi Kook and his son, Rav Tzvi Yehuda, about the centrality of Eretz Yisrael to Jewish Life must become an emphasized part of the curriculum. All programs which bring Jews to Israel must encourage Aliyah. In Israel new housing and communities for olim must be created along with expanded job opportunities.

To repair the burning of the Torah which aimed erase its memory from Israel, God forbid, we must increase Torah study and multiply those devoted to its learning, all for its expansion and glorification. The study of Torat Eretz Yisrael must be afforded it rightful place in order to establish a new light on Zion and to deepen and increase the yearning for Redemption from Galut.

Through all these good deeds, we will merit the fulfillment of the words of the prophet Zechariah:

“Thus says the Lord of Hosts: The fast of the fourth month, and the fast of the fifth, and the fast of the seventh, and the fast of the tenth shall become times of joy and gladness and cheerful feasts for the House of Judah. Therefore love truth and peace” (Zechariah 8:19).

Looking forward to victory and complete salvation.