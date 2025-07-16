A 17-year-old boy in the UK has been accused of plotting a terrorist attack on the first reunion performance of the band Oasis, The Times reported.

The attack was supposed to take place at the band's performance at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 4. The teen spoke of his plan to friends and sought to acquire large knives to use in the attack.

He also expressed admiration for Axel Rudakubana, the terrorist who murdered three children and wounded 10 in a stabbing attack at a dance event in Southport in 2024.

One of the people the teen spoke of his plan to on Snapchat reported the plot to the authorities.