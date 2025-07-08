A security official from the Hamas terrorist organization claimed that the group’s internal security forces had seized espionage devices planted by Israel at various sites throughout the Gaza Strip, with the help of local collaborators.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the official stated that the devices had been deployed by drones and Israeli agents.

According to the official, one of the confiscated devices - capable of recording and transmitting video - was disguised among the ruins of buildings in an area critical to the military campaign. It was reportedly programmed to activate only in response to sound or movement, thereby conserving battery life.

The official also claimed that one Israeli surveillance device documented the killing of a girl who was attempting to cross from southern to northern Gaza.

In other instances, booby-trapped devices were allegedly planted. One was disguised as an old plastic container found near a camp for displaced persons, while another was hidden inside a concrete block in the courtyard of a hospital in southern Gaza. That device was reportedly intended to record civilian conversations.

The security official concluded by saying that Hamas made use of the captured devices during its military operations against Israel.