Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas gathered Monday outside the U.S. Capitol to call for an immediate and comprehensive deal to secure the release of all remaining captives. As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, the families are urging both leaders to prioritize the hostages’ return and not settle for a partial agreement.

Among the speakers was Ilan Gilboa-Dalal, father of Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who has been held captive in Gaza for 640 days.

“We are now in front of Capitol Hill where President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu are going to negotiate a deal,” Ilan said. “We urge them to make a deal for all the hostages. Everyone is in bad shape — physically and mentally. A partial deal that leaves others behind may become a death sentence. They all need to come back home, now.”

Rotem Cooper, whose parents were abducted from Kibbutz Re’im on October 7 — what he described as “ground zero for the atrocity” — also addressed the gathering. His mother was released, but his father, Amiram Cooper, later died after four months in captivity.

“There are 50 hostages still in Gaza, held in inhumane conditions, deep underground,” Cooper said. “The only way to bring them back is to end the war now. And there won’t be an end to the war unless all 50 hostages are released. These are two sides of the same coin. Everyone now understands that — including President Trump.”

Cooper expressed gratitude to Trump for his past efforts in facilitating hostage releases and called on him to continue pushing for a full deal. “We are here to support him, to strengthen him, and to urge him to bring about a deal that frees all the hostages and leads to peace in the region.”

The urgency of the moment was echoed by Hagai Angrest, father of Matan, who is injured and believed to be held in Hamas tunnels.

“We came to Washington to support President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu in making a full deal — not a partial one,” he said. “We trust you, Mr. President. Make a complete deal and bring them home now. We feel this is the moment — after the war with Iran, after everything — this is the time for a ceasefire and to bring them all home.”

“640 days is too long,” said Cooper. “It’s time to end the war and bring all our fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters home.”