Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused Israel of attempting to assassinate him in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

During the interview, Carlson asked Pezeshkian if he believed Israel had attempted to eliminate him, to which Pezeshkian responded: “They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed."

The Iranian President specified that the alleged assassination plot was entirely the work of Israel and that the US was not involved.

“I was in a meeting… but thanks to the intelligence by the spies that they had, they tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting," he said of the alleged plot.

In a show of bravado, Pezeshkian claimed: "God is the one who decides who lives and who dies. We are not afraid to become martyrs."

It is unclear what evidence, if any, Pezeshkian has for the alleged assassination plot.

Carlson was a fierce critic of America's involvement in the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last month and claimed that US President Donald Trump was "betraying" his voters and leading America into another "forever war" by joining Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear program.