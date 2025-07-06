Sirens sounded on Sunday evening, around 9:00 p.m., in Nirim, located near the border with Gaza.

The IDF later confirmed that a projectile was identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and falling in the area of Nirim.

The rocket from Gaza hit buildings that are in the process of being rebuilt after being damaged in Hamas's murderous attack on October 7, 2003.

Damage was caused to several buildings, but there were no injuries.

The head of the Eshkol Regional Council, Michal Uziyahu, responded to the rocket attack launched by Hamas toward Nirim.

"We will not accept the situation of continued attacks on our territory and expect an investigation into the failure that led to the lack of interception. We demand determination in changing the security reality, and we have no doubt, even now, that everything must be done to reach an agreement that will end the fighting and bring our loved ones home," Uziyahu said.

The IAF conducted an initial inquiry into the fall, which inquiry suggested that the projectile was not intercepted due to human error.

“The lessons have been learned and will be implemented immediately,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.