At least 27 people, including nine children, have been confirmed dead following powerful flooding in Texas caused by a massive storm that hit the area, according to The Weather Channel. Rescue teams continue to search for missing individuals, with a focus on 25 children from a summer camp who have yet to be located, raising serious concerns about their fate.

The Guadalupe River in Texas rapidly overflowed, inundating a large area, sweeping away people, vehicles, and buildings. According to ABC News, local authorities reported over 160 air rescues, saving around 850 people — some from the water, others from rooftops and campsites directly affected by the flood. Eight of those rescued sustained light to moderate injuries and were airlifted to hospitals.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick described the situation as unprecedented, noting, "Not a single drop of rain fell before the tragedy, and then suddenly — a massive storm caused the river to rise by 7 meters in less than an hour," Reuters reported.

The disaster occurred during Independence Day celebrations across the US. One of the areas affected was the "Mystic" summer camp, where hundreds of campers were staying. A 13-year-old girl named Linor Lester, who was at the camp, recalled the dramatic moments to CNN: "The camp was completely flooded. Suddenly, a helicopter appeared and started rescuing us. It was very frightening," she shared.

AccuWeather, a forecasting company, reported that they issued early warnings to Texas authorities, but NBC News quoted the company as saying that the authorities did not act in time. "They had hours to evacuate," they noted.

However, NIM Kid, head of the Texas Emergency Management Division, argued, "No one predicted the amount of rainfall — it was far beyond the forecasts," according to Fox News.

US President Donald Trump offered condolences to the families of the victims, with the White House stating, "Melania and I are praying for everyone affected by this tragedy. Our brave rescue teams are doing their work with tireless dedication. God bless Texas."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted, "Heartbroken by the devastating floods in Texas. On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend my deepest condolences to all the people of Texas, to Governor Greg Abbott TX, a true friend of Israel who stood with us in our darkest hour, and to all the families mourning unimaginable loss, especially of young children at summer camp."

"We admire the courage of the first responders and rescue teams working tirelessly to save lives, and we hope and pray that more survivors will be found safe. The people of Israel stand in solidarity with the people of Texas at this painful time."