Sergeant Yair Eliyahou, aged 19, from Ezer, a Combat Engineering soldier in the Northern Briagde, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, it was cleared for publication Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip. During an operational engineering activity, an engineering vehicle fell into an underground pit or hole, and during its fall hit another engineering vehicle operating nearby.

As a result of the impact, Sergeant Eliyahou, who was operating the other vehicle, was killed.

With Sgt. Eliyahou's passing, the death toll among the Israeli security forces since the October 7 massacre has risen to 882.