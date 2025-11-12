Mossad Director David Barnea has notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he wishes to resign in June, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the official process to select a successor will begin in the coming weeks.

According to the report, there are currently three leading candidates for the role, two of them currently work in the agency: A. and H., one of whom is Barnea's deputy, and the other holds a senior special post. The third candidate is Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, who currently serves as the Prime Minister's military secretary.

The selection process is expected to include a series of interviews and thorough evaluations of the candidates by the Prime Minister before he makes his final decision.

After a candidate is appointed, an organized transition period will take place between Barnea and his successor, in preparation for a smooth transfer of responsibilities.

At the beginning of his term, Barnea had requested that his tenure not be extended beyond its originally designated timeframe. His five years at the head of the agency were marked by achievements such as the Pager Operation against Hezbollah and operations deep in enemy territory.