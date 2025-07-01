A unique IDF basic training program was recently concluded, featuring religious women who drafted in the wake of the ongoing war. Among the new recruits were two bereaved women: Einav Danino and Michal Berkovich.

The training was documented on Kan News and followed the emotional journey of these women as they drafted out of a deep sense of mission and faith.

Einav Danino is the mother of Master sergeant Ori Danino, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and murdered after eleven months in captivity in Gaza. Danino stated: “Ori served Israel with courage and pride. I am here because of Ori. He was entirely devoted to his country. I completed the swearing-in ceremony—I am following in Ori’s footsteps.”

Michal Berkowitz, widow of Master sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz, who was killed in combat in Gaza alongside Gal Eisenkot, also decided to draft.

Michal shared: “Since Eyal was killed, I’ve felt that my life lost its meaning. I’ve been searching for a sense of purpose, something to give my life direction, to avoid falling apart. This sparked a flame in me; to carry on Eyal’s legacy and be part of something greater.”