A spokesman for the Hamas terrorist organization admitted for the first time Monday evening that Hamas executed the six hostages who were murdered in a tunnel underneath Rafah last week.

According to the spokesperson, "The instructions for dealing with hostages will be updated when the IDF approaches the scene."

The admission comes after days in which sources close to Hamas claimed that the hostages were not murdered by Hamas but were killed by Israeli fire or an Israeli bomb.

On Saturday night, the IDF and ISA located and recovered the bodies of the hostages Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino, from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip and returned them to Israeli territory.

The six were abducted on October 7th, 2023, and were murdered in the past two days by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. They were found 20 meters underground without previous intelligence. The bodies were recovered a kilometer away from the tunnel where the hostage Farhan al-Qadi was located and rescued last week.

The six hostages whose bodies were found and returned on Saturday were found with gunshot wounds in the head and other locations. No evidence of torture was found.