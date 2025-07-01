ח"כ לשעבר מוטי יוגב ערוץ 7

Former MK Moti Yogev harshly criticized the Supreme Court hearing today regarding the appointment of David Zini as director of the ISA.

"We should bulldoze Supreme Court President Justice Amit. The Shin Bet Law of 2002 explicitly states that the authority to appoint the head of the service rests solely with the Government of Israel and the Prime Minister," Yogev told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. "Despite this, Judge Amit, who is leading the discussion, ignores the law and the possibility of appointing Zini while limiting his involvement in sensitive issues."

Yogev claimed that "It is not the role of the Supreme Court to appoint the heads of security organizations, and any attempt to interfere with a legal appointment is an infringement on governance and the voter's decision. The appointment of Zini should proceed exactly according to the law, without disruption from the judiciary."

He further emphasized: "Zini is a person of values, a soldier, a top-notch professional, and a family man. There is no justification for discriminating against him based on his beliefs or worldview."

The 'Free in Our Land' protest group responded: "A former MK who calls to murder the Supreme Court president should end the day in custody. How far will we go if within the walls of the Supreme Court, they are threatening to 'bulldoze the Supreme Court president'? The incitement by Netanyahu and his supporters will lead to another murder."