Hassan Diab, a PFLP terrorist who was convicted in France for his role in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that left four people dead and 46 wounded, has been hired to teach in a Canadian university.

The Lebanese-Canadian citizen was convicted in 2023 in absentia by a French court and sentenced to life in prison. French authorities accuse Diab of planting the bomb outside the synagogue where 320 worshipers had gathered to mark the end of a Jewish holiday on the evening of October 3, 1980, including children celebrating their bar mitzvahs.

Among the four who were murdered was Aliza Shagrir, an Israeli TV presenter who was on holiday in Paris and who walking on the street outside.

Canada has refused to extradite Diab to France and as mentioned he has begun teaching a course titled "Social Justice in Action" at Carleton University in Ottawa.

The Canadian branch of the Bnei Brith organization commented on the terrorist's employment: "As Canadians, we cannot stand by while a convicted terrorist, affiliated with a listed terrorist group, teaches on our campuses!​

"The university has ignored B’nai Brith’s formal request to terminate his position, allowing Diab to remain in a position of authority over students. ​

"Carleton’s silence is deeply disturbing. Its decision to continue to employ Diab not only presents a danger to the well-being of its students, but it is an insult to the memory of the innocent victims of his heinous crime and an affront to all Canadians who value law and order.

"This must change! We must act now!​"

Israeli Consul General in Toronto Idit Shamir wrote: "UNCONSCIONABLE: Hassan Diab, the terrorist who murdered my friend’s mother, Aliza Shagrir, before his eyes in the 1980 Paris synagogue bombing still lectures at Canada’s Carleton University. A French court gave him LIFE for murdering 4 souls & maiming 46. Yet Carlton University rewards him with a teaching position? Every class this convicted terrorist teaches dishonors the lives he destroyed. This isn't just a failure of justice - it's spitting on the graves of Jewish victims. Shame on those who enable this."