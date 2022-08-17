This is why self-censorship is rampant ... Already at the time of the fatwa, many Western publishing houses yielded to intimidation. Theo Van Gogh's film “Submission”, due to which he was murdered, has disappeared from film festivals. The cartoons on Muhammad published by “Charlie Hebdo” have been hidden from the public sphere:since the massacre, and few media have republished them. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York removed the images of Muhammad from an exhibition, while Yale Press published a book on the cartoons of the Prophet without reproducing them. “The Jewel of Medina”, a novel about Muhammad's wife, has been censored. In Rotterdam, a work on Aisha, one of Mohammed's wives, has been canceled. In England, the Victoria and Albert Museum has withdrawn a portrait of Muhammad. In Germany, the Deutsche Opera canceled Mozart's “Idomeneo” because Muhammad was it.

In France, there are 120 people under police protection due to Islamic threats. Simple students like Mila; Eric Zemmour, the bravest man in Europe, and the novelist Michel Houellebecq. But also dozens of professors, from Trappes to Grenoble. Many of them have seen their careers, lives and names destroyed.

Do they slaughter an English parliamentarian in a church? Let's not talk about it.

Do they slaughter a doctor in front of a school in Marseille? Let's not talk about it.

Do they burn churches, fill mass graves with Christians, select who to kill depending on whether or not they can recite the Shahada in Africa as in the Middle East? Let's not talk about it.

Do they sentence Asia Bibi to death, so she has to hide like Rushdie in Canada? Let's not talk about it.

Do they kill Jews in France? Let's not talk about it.

The West is losing its war.

But the author of The Satanic Verses had foreseen it to some extent. "Within the progressive movement there is an acceptance that certain ideas should be suppressed and I think that is worrying," Rushdie told the Irish Times. "Let's put it this way: the kind of people who defended me through the bad years - in other words, people in the liberal and left-wing arts - may not be willing to do it now."

For this reason, no bienpensants come to the defense of freedom of speech from the clutches of Islam anymore. Because they have already lost it. Islam has stuck its bony finger into the soft parts of Western intellectuals and found only cartilage.

I am afraid of Islamic violence, but also of the cowardice of these "respectable" intellectuals and journalists who, after the first blow, went under the radar to save their own skin. They have put us all in danger.