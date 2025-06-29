Rabbis from the Binyamin Region issued a strong condemnation of violence between Jewish residents and IDF on Saturday and called on the military and government to investigate the actions completely.

"After a stormy Saturday, and in light of events that were not yet investigated properly, we as rabbis are appalled by where we may end up," the rabbis wrote. The letter addressed both the Israeli government and military authorities, as well as the settlers and leadership.

The rabbis stressed the need for internal unity in Israel even amid disagreements regarding methods of operation during wartime: "We are brothers before everything. Our peace, security, and victory depend on recognizing this. There is no other way."

The rabbis strongly condemned all harm to security forces by Jewish residents: "Any act of violence against our brothers, the members of the security forces - military and police, is severe and worthy of all condemnation. This is totally unacceptable, immoral, and ungrateful, a twisted act and a terrible folly."

At the same time, the rabbis also strongly condemned the use of live fire by IDF soldiers against the residents: "Any use of firearms against our brothers, the members of the points of settlement, is severe in and of itself, and it can not repeat itself. This is a loss of control and a violation of the purity of arms, as well as a dangerous blurring of the line between friend and foe."

Therefore, the rabbis called for a comprehensive investigation: "We demand the authorities thoroughly investigate all those involved in Saturday's events, and bring them to justice."

The rabbis noted their great appreciation for the settlement activity by the hilltop communities and stressed the urgent need to repair the trust between the residents and the state institutions.

"We call on the authorities to work to strengthen the trust between the residents of the hilltop communities and the institutions, and do possible to that end. Things should be done transparently and through constant dialogue, both while investigating and handling past incidents, as well as future policy."

The rabbis conclude their letter with a prayer:

“May He who established His Name in the land of our forefathers plant among us love, brotherhood, peace, and friendship, and may He grant us the merit to walk in the way of the Lord, to practice righteousness and justice, and to witness the rebuilding of the people of the land and the salvation of all Israel soon.”