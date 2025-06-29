During Operation Rising Lion, the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Kalman Ber, visited an Air Force base to strengthen the spirit of the pilots and the combat support crews. Rabbi Ber met with drone operators, air crews, and members of the maintenance array who were all integral to Israel's defense array.

During the tour, the Chief Rabbi spoke with UAV operators and emphasized the importance of their work to defend the nation's skies. "I am here not only to give thanks, but to recognize that you are true partners in national resilience, both defensively and spiritually," Rabbi Ber told them. He added that the unique contribution of the IAF servicemembers, especially during this challenging time, "is a source of inspiration for the entire people of Israel."

Later, the rabbi visited the members of the maintenance crew, who told him about their quiet yet critical work to prepare the aircraft for action. He was impressed by the crews' precision, professionalism, and dedication, and expressed thanks for the "great sacrifice behind the scenes."

The rabbi then joined a joint prayer at the on-base synagogue and offered the soldiers a blessing for peace and safety, and concluded with words of encouragement:

"Like the lion, who may sometimes appear to be asleep—but when he roars, everyone around understands he is the king of the jungle—so are you, IDF soldiers, and so is the Air Force. Operation Rising Lion once again demonstrated our strength and the spirit of the State of Israel."