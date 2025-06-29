Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded this morning to a tweet from US President Donald Trump, in which he called once again for a deal with Hamas to end the war. Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support, saying, "Together, we will make the Middle East great again."

In a tweet posted on his X account, Netanyahu wrote, "Thank you again, [President] Donald Trump. Together, we will make the Middle East great again!"

This morning (Sunday), Trump reiterated his call for an end to the war in Gaza and posted on his social media platform Truth Social, "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!! DJT."

In an extraordinary tweet last night, Trump also criticized the continuation of Prime Minister Netanyahu's trial in the "thousands of cases." He demanded that the trial be canceled, stating that the prosecutors had "lost control."

"It's shocking what is happening in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a war hero and a prime minister who did an excellent job working alongside the US to bring great success in eliminating the dangerous nuclear threat from Iran," Trump wrote.

"It's important to note that he is currently in the process of negotiating a deal with Hamas, which includes the return of the hostages," the US president continued. "How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel has to sit in a courtroom all day for nothing (cigars, Bugs Bunny doll, etc.)? This is a political witch hunt, very similar to what I had to endure."

Trump added, "This tragedy of 'justice' will interfere with negotiations with Iran and Hamas. In other words, it's crazy what they are doing to Bibi Netanyahu, the prosecutors have lost control. The United States of America spends billions of dollars every year—far more than any other nation—to defend Israel and support it. We will not tolerate this. We just had a big victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm—and this is hurting our victory. Let Bibi go, he has a big job to do!"

Earlier, during the night between Wednesday and Thursday last week, Trump once again criticized Netanyahu's trial, calling for its cancellation or for a pardon. He claimed that the trial was being held "for political reasons, dealing with cigars and a Bugs Bunny doll," and also referenced the war with Iran: "This is a witch hunt against a man who has given so much, there was no warrior like him, and he deserves far more than this. The US saved Israel—and now we will save Bibi."