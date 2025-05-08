An unusual and concerning incident occurred during the IDF's operational activity in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli contracted laborer of Bedioun descent, who was authorized to work by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Defense Ministry, was caught while apparently attempting to steal an FN MAG machine gun from a vehicle.

The soldiers in the field only noticed what was ensuing once the gun was already disassembled. According to the report by the Torat Lehima organization, after catching the suspect, the soldiers also apprehended the other contracted workers in his team, all had security clearance to work in the combat zone.

Upon inspecting the laborers' cellphones, the soldiers found sensitive photos of tanks, military installations, IDF officers, and locations of defensive positions.

There is concern that the information gathered by the laborers may be used to harm IDF soldiers. At the moment, the issue is being investigated by the relevant authorities.