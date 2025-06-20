A one-page letter from renowned Jewish physicist Albert Einstein, offering his "most thorough and direct statement" regarding his involvement in the atomic bomb's development, is slated for auction on June 24 by global auctioneer Bonhams and is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $150,000, JNS reported on Thursday.

The handwritten-signed letter clarifies Einstein's limited role, explicitly refuting a deeper association with the bomb's creation despite widespread linkage since 1945. Bonhams states that Einstein "clearly refutes that association while acknowledging the letter he sent to Roosevelt, explaining he had no other choice."

In the letter, Einstein refers to his 1939 correspondence with then-US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, noting that using "uranium made it probable that large amounts of power could be produced by a chain reaction and that, by harnessing this power, the construction of ‘extremely powerful bombs’ was conceivable,” according to the US Department of Energy.

The letter being offered by Bonhams belongs to the heirs of Herbert Jehle, a physicist and editor of the Society for Social Responsibility in Science newsletter, where an English translation of a prior Einstein statement on the matter was first published.

“My participation in the production of the atom bomb consisted in a single act,” Einstein wrote in the letter. “I signed a letter to President Roosevelt.”

He continued, “I was well aware of the dreadful danger for all mankind if these experiments would succeed. But the probability that the Germans might work on that very problem with good chance of success prompted me to take that step. I did not see any other way out, although I always was a convinced pacifist.”

Reflecting on his pacifist convictions, Einstein added, “To kill in war time, it seems to me, is in no ways better than common murder.” However, he acknowledged the grim reality of international relations: “as long, however, as nations are not ready to abolish war by common action and to solve their conflicts in a peaceful way on a legal basis, they feel compelled to prepare for war.”

