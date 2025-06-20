The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Thursday that Israeli military strikes have impacted Iran's Heavy Water Research Reactor in Arak, a facility still under construction, and the adjacent heavy water production plant, Reuters reported.

According to the UN nuclear watchdog, the Khondab reactor, which had not yet begun operation, sustained a direct hit.

"IAEA has information the Khondab (former Arak) heavy water research reactor, under construction, was hit. It was not operational and contained no nuclear material, so no radiological effects," the IAEA stated in a post on X.

While initial assessments from the IAEA did not indicate damage to the nearby heavy water production plant, a subsequent statement revised this assessment.

"While damage to the nearby Heavy Water Production Plant was initially not visible, it is now assessed that key buildings at the facility were damaged, including the distillation unit," the IAEA statement clarified.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF published footage of the IAF airstrike on the inactive nuclear reactor in Arak.

As part of the broad effort to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon, strikes targeted the nuclear reactor, including the structure of the reactor's core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production.

Construction of the reactor began in 1997 but was not completed due to the international community's intervention.

The reactor was originally intended for the production of weapons-grade plutonium, capable of enabling the development of nuclear weapons. In light of various agreements, in recent years the Iranian regime advanced its conversion to produce low-grade plutonium, which is not suitable for the production of nuclear weapons. However, the regime deliberately ordered not to complete the conversion that would have prevented its use for nuclear weapons — in order to exert pressure on the West.