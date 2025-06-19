Strike on Arak nuclear reactor IDF Spokesperson

IDF Spokesperson, Brigadier General Effie Defri, held a press briefing this evening outlining the IDF's achievements one week after the launch of the military operation in Iran.

"Good evening, this is the seventh day of Operation Rising Lion. We are continuing to strike targets throughout Iran on an ongoing basis. Our objective is clear — to eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel by degrading the nuclear program and significantly degrading the missile array. Over the past 24 hours, IAF jets have targeted sites associated with Iran’s nuclear weapons program. We struck the nuclear reactor in the Arak region, a facility that is not currently operational but holds the potential to produce enriched plutonium used to develop the core of a nuclear weapon," Defri began.

"We continue to focus our strikes on Tehran. We targeted the headquarters of the Special Forces of Iran's Internal Security Forces. The Internal Security Forces are one of the regime’s key military bodies. Our strikes are directed at every component of the Iranian military establishment, all of which pose a threat to the State of Israel. Our actions are speaking louder than words: those who act against us are paying a heavy price. In parallel to these strikes, fighter jets, guided by the Intelligence Directorate, completed another wave of strikes against surface-to-surface missiles. We are continuing to dismantle the Iranian regime’s strategic capabilities and reduce the threat to Israeli civilians. Additionally, we carried out extensive strikes on surface-to-air missiles that were intended to attack our aircraft," he said.

תיעוד: יירוט כלי טיס בלתי מאויישים על ידי מסוקי ומטוסי קרב צילום: דובר צה"ל

"Each of these strikes strengthens our aerial superiority over Iranian skies and increases our freedom of action going forward. IAF pilots, both reservists and mandatory, along with the technical ground crews, are operating around the clock. They are acting with determination and courage, alongside personnel from the Operations Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, and the entire IDF, in order to accomplish the mission.

"Earlier today, I arrived at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. The hospital was hit this morning by a missile launched from Iran. I met with the medical staff, Home Front Command forces, Search and Rescue forces, and the patients being treated there. I was deeply impressed by their composure, resilience, and strict adherence to safety protocols. Make no mistake: the Iranian regime deliberately and maliciously targeted a hospital and a civilian population center with the intent to harm innocent people. This is terrorism carried out by a state and a blatant violation of international law. The regime even used cluster munitions today, designed specifically to increase civilian casualties. Thanks to early preparation, prior adjustments, and strict compliance with the defensive guidelines, the damage was significantly reduced. I salute the civilians and the Soroka Medical Center staff for their readiness and responsible conduct.

"Our defensive systems — in the air, at sea, and on land — are operating around the clock to intercept threats. This is not only the threat of missiles: since the beginning of the operation, we have successfully intercepted over 480 UAVs launched toward Israeli territory. Only a handful of these UAVs managed to infiltrate our borders. I urge you to continue following the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines. We are constantly assessing the situation on the home front. Our policy is to do everything we can to strike a balance between the top priority of saving lives and the desire to maintain and ease daily life as much as possible.

"The IDF is currently operating on seven fronts, prepared both for defense and offense. This weekend as well, IDF soldiers and commanders will continue operating across all arenas to maintain your safety and achieve the goals of this war. Foremost in our minds are the 53 hostages still held captive by Hamas.

"These are testing days for us all. As a society that cherishes life, we stand strong together. I will continue to update you on every development," Defri concluded.