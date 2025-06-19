This week, we read about the spies that Moses sent to inspect Israel ahead of the Jews’ arrival. The story begins like this: “And G-d spoke to Moses, saying, send people for yourself, and they will inspect the land of Canaan that I will give to the children of Israel” (Numbers 13:1-2).

This raises several questions. Ordinarily, when the Torah says G-d spoke to Moses, saying, it means Moses was meant to relay the instruction to the people. This was a private instruction from G-d to Moses. Moses was not intended to share it with everyone, so what does the word, saying imply?

Another question: G-d said, “Send men for yourself.” What does for yourself mean? Rashi explains that G-d didn’t order Moses to send them, but left it to Moses. We will explore a different explanation.

Why does the Torah refer to Israel as the land of Canaan? Granted, the Jews had yet to arrive, but these spies were sent to scout the land for Jews, not for Canaanites. Would it make more sense to begin using the name Eretz Yisrael, land of Israelites, at this point?

The Soul of Business

In Aramaic, the word Canaan means merchant. What is the heart and soul of business? In Hebrew, the word for merchant, socher, is similar to the Aramaic word for circle, sechor. There is an interesting parallel here. Merchants buy and sell. The intent is to keep merchandise flowing in revolving circles. So long as the item sells, merchants make money. When the item is consumed or stored, it stops generating profit. Thus, the merchant is synonymous with a circle.

Every merchant must ask: Why do I buy and sell? Is it merely for profit, or do I serve a purpose? Suppose you sell eyewear for a living. Is your goal to dress your customers in attractive eyewear, and the money is a side benefit, or is money your primary goal, and you stock attractive merchandise to make more sales?

What is your passion? What is your purpose? In Hebrew, the word for desire is ratzon. It is very similar to eretz, the word for land. This means that Eretz Canaan can translate as the land of the Canaanites or the merchant’s desire. As opposed to Eretz Yisrael, the Jews’ desire. What is a Jew’s desire?

Rose Among Thorns

King Solomon compared the Jewish people to a rose among thorns. What does a thornbush do to those who step close? It pricks them and draws their blood. What does a rose do for those who step close? It enhances their experience by providing a fragrant aroma and a pleasing sight.

The Jewish goal in doing business is to make this world a better place for your customers. If you sell eyewear, your wish is to dress them handsomely. If you sell meat, your goal is to feed them properly. If you are a teacher, your goal is to teach them well. The income is always secondary. You act like a rose. Your primary interest is to create a pleasant environment for others to enjoy.

The Canaanite way to do business is to act like a thorn. If anyone steps close, treat them like a mark, someone whose money you might be able to extract through a profitable business deal. As thorns draw blood, a Canaanite merchant draws money. Surely, the merchant sells quality merchandise, but the thrust is selfish, not selfless.

What is true in business is also true in life. We can go through life with an attitude of what is in it for me. How can I benefit? Or we can go through life asking what can I do for you? How can I be of assistance? We can view the world as our watering hole, designed to pleasure us, or as a platform to help others. Those others include G-d. G-d created the world, gave us life, and all we have. Do we take it for granted and ask for more, or do we look for ways to give back? To make G-d’s world a little better.

The Passage

We are now ready to interpret the opening passages of our Torah portion with a dramatic new understanding. This was not just a personal instruction from G-d to Moses. This was a life lesson that G-d asked Moses to impart to all future generations. G-d spoke to Moses, saying. He told him to relay the following teaching to all people of all generations. What is the message?

The opening words of the message are, Send people for yourself. If we adjust the order of these words, a powerful lesson emerges. Instead of “send people for yourself,” let’s change it to “People, send for yourself.” Send can be understood as send away or cast away. “People” of all generations, listen up. You will want to go through life with an attitude that everything is for you. I tell you now, this can’t make you happy. My best advice is to “send” or cast away the “for yourself” attitude and mindset.

What should you do instead? The best antidote to a selfish mindset is to redirect our passions. When our greatest pleasures are physical, we seek continual stimulation on the hedonic treadmill. But these shallow, tangible cravings lose all meaning when we shift focus to G-d, spirituality, and deeper meaning.

Thus, we explain the next stretch of the passage. “And they will inspect the land of Canaan.” We already know that Eretz Canaan can be understood as the underlying desires of selfish merchants. Now, let me add that veyaturu is Hebrew for they will inspect. This is similar to “notar,” which means extras or leftovers.

The message is to view all shallow promises of material indulgence as superfluous and unnecessary. It is extra, “notar.” They are the crumbs left over from the main meal. When you invite guests and serve a fancy dinner, you keep your pets out of the room. However, the guests will inevitably leave crumbs on the floor. After they leave, you let your pets in to lap up the crumbs.

Hedonistic material pleasures are leftover crumbs. The greatest pleasure in life is being of vital assistance to others; to truly matter to them. If we can matter to G-d, the pleasure is infinitely multiplied. Life’s most profound pleasure comes from transcending ourselves and giving back. Thus, the Torah tells us “veyaturu,” view the Canaanite pleasures as leftover crumbs. After the truly memorable pleasures, material indulgences are tiny leftovers. They seem so attractive and titillating on the surface, but they are mere crumbs compared to the pleasure we derive from true meaning.

This is the deeper meaning of the last part of the passage. “That I will give the children of Israel.” Make the land of Canaan leftovers from the pleasures I will give the children of Israel. We learned earlier that an Israelite, a Jew, is a rose. Focused on giving back. Creating environments that enhance and assist others, especially G-d.

Let’s review the passage as we have treated it. G-d spoke to Moses and told him to tell all generations to cast away their selfish attitude and view material pleasures as leftover crumbs. Instead, devote yourself to the pleasures G-d gives to those brave enough to give back and discover the gift of transcendence.

This is the best life advice we can offer. It is also the best life advice to live by.