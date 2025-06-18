תיעוד: תדלוק בשמי המזרח התיכון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that since the beginning of Operation “Rising Lion,” dozens of IAF fighter jets have been operating in the skies of Iran and striking military targets belonging to the Iranian regime.

The IAF’s aerial refueling aircraft support these fighter jets, conducting dozens of sorties and performing over 600 aerial refuelings in the skies of the Middle East thus far.

Aerial refueling is a crucial component of the Israeli Air Force's operations in Iran, enabling the continued maintenance of aerial superiority in the region.