Iranian delegation arrives in Oman

At least three planes registered to the Iranian government left the country on Wednesday despite the airspace lockdown imposed by the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority. The identities of those on board are currently not known.

The planes were detected flying toward Oman, and according to Reuters, an Iranian delegation disembarked in the country.

Oman is considered the main intermediary between the US and Iran in the nuclear negotiations between the two.

In the meantime, the Iranian Mission to the UN responded to calls by US President Donald Trump to come to the negotiating table. "No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to “take out” Iran’s Supreme Leader," the mission wrote on social media.

"Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance. Iran shall respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any action with reciprocal measures," it added.