Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued a statement following confirmation by US President Donald Trump that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was eliminated.

In a message addressed to "my fellow compatriots," Pahlavi described Khamenei as "the bloodthirsty despot of our time" and "the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran’s bravest sons and daughters." He declared that with Khamenei’s death, "the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history."

Pahlavi asserted that any attempt by remaining elements of the regime to appoint a successor would fail. "Whoever they place in his stead will have neither legitimacy nor longevity, and will undoubtedly be complicit in the crimes of this regime as well," he said.

Addressing Iran’s military, law enforcement, and security forces, Pahlavi warned that efforts to preserve what he called a collapsing regime would not succeed. He described the moment as a "final opportunity" for them to join the nation and help ensure what he termed "Iran’s stable transition to a free and prosperous future," and to take part in building that future.

Referring to Khamenei as a criminal, Pahlavi said that while his death does not avenge the blood that has been spilled, it may serve as "a balm for the wounded hearts" of grieving families, including fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, sons and daughters, and the families of those who gave their lives in what he called Iran’s "Lion and Sun National Revolution."

"This may be the beginning of our great national celebration, but it is not the end of the road," Pahlavi stated. He urged the Iranian people to remain vigilant and prepared, adding that "the time for a widespread and decisive presence in the streets is very near." He concluded by expressing confidence that "together, united and steadfast, we will bring about the final victory, and we will celebrate Iran’s freedom across our beloved homeland."