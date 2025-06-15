Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday that Iran's Islamic regime plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump, viewing him as a central impediment to its nuclear ambitions.

"They want to kill him. He's enemy number one. He's a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium, which means a pathway to the bomb, padding it with billions and billions of dollars," Netanyahu told Fox News.

"He took up this fake agreement and basically tore it up. He killed Qassem Soleimani. He made it very clear, including now, ‘You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.’ He's been very forceful, so for them, he's enemy number one," added Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, who revealed he was also a target of the regime after a missile was fired into the bedroom window of his home, stated Israel faced an "imminent threat, a dual existential threat" from Iran's nuclear program and missile buildup.

He affirmed, "No country can sustain that... we had to act."

Netanyahu added that he believes "Operation Rising Lion" significantly "set back" Iran's nuclear efforts, citing "going nowhere" negotiations. Iran's retaliation was largely thwarted. Netanyahu asserted Israel protects the world.