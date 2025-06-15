A survey conducted by the Ronald Reagan Institute approximately two weeks before the launch of Israel's attack on Iran shows that a majority of US citizens supported an Israeli strike if negotiations between Washington and Tehran were to fail.

According to the survey, 45 percent of respondents expressed support for an Israeli strike on Iran "if diplomacy fails." In contrast, 37 percent opposed such an action even if US-Iran talks were unsuccessful, while 18 percent said they were unsure.

The divide between supporters and opponents of an Israeli attack was particularly pronounced along party lines. Among Republican voters, 60 percent backed an Israeli strike should negotiations fail, compared to 27 percent who opposed it.

Among Democratic voters, 51 percent opposed an Israeli strike, while 32 percent voiced support. The survey was conducted among American adults between May 22 and June 2, prior to the Israeli strike on Iran that took place last Thursday night.