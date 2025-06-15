Multiple buildings at Weizmann Institute damaged in Iranian attack, lab catches fire

The Weizmann Institute of Science reported this morning that several buildings on its campus sustained damage during the early morning missile barrage launched by Iran toward central Israel.

“There were multiple direct hits on buildings within the campus. Thankfully, there were no casualties,” the institute stated. “We are in contact with the relevant security and emergency authorities and are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our staff and campus.”

According to a report in The New York Times, at least one building housing laboratories caught fire, based on images obtained by the newspaper.