During a meeting in Washington between Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a first-of-its-kind global parliamentary initiative was launched: an international effort to recommend former and current U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise also participated in the meeting. At its conclusion, Ohana and Johnson signed an official letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee calling for Trump to be selected as the 2026 laureate.

The initiative follows a plan announced by Ohana during Trump’s recent visit to Israel and a speech Johnson delivered in Congress the following day. Their current goal is to rally parliamentary speakers from around the world to join the letter ahead of the January 31, 2026 nomination deadline.

In the letter submitted to the Committee, the two leaders list several actions and diplomatic initiatives that they say contributed to regional stabilization and the promotion of agreements between nations. These include the Abraham Accords, understandings between India and Pakistan, a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, reconciliation between Congo and Rwanda, improved relations between Serbia and Kosovo, and the easing of tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia. They further note that Trump led a “20-point plan” for an arrangement in Gaza and - according to them - compelled the release of the last living hostage from the Gaza Strip.

After the meeting, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana stated: “I want to thank the Speaker of the House, my friend Mike Johnson, for true partnership in a just cause. There is no person in the world who has done more than President Trump for peace over the past year - and no one more deserving of recognition for efforts and results that saved many lives.”

Johnson echoed the sentiment, saying: “By restoring the tradition of ‘peace through strength,’ President Trump made history. While the world sought peace in the Middle East for generations, he created the path to achieve it. I am proud to work with Speaker Ohana to enlist parliamentary leaders around the world to this effort.”

The visit also included additional meetings between the Knesset Speaker and members of the U.S. Senate and House from both parties, including Senate Majority Whip John Thune and members of the Congressional Friends of the Knesset group. Opposition MK Eitan Ginzburg also participated in the meetings.