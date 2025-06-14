A senior Israeli intelligence official told Fox News that, according to Israeli assessments, Iran still possesses approximately 2,000 ballistic missiles.

“We have more surprises on the way — not just what has already been done,” the official said. “We cannot end this operation knowing we’ll be in the same situation two years from now. Everything is progressing according to plan — and in fact, even better than expected.”

Since the start of the operation, about 40 air defense systems have been hit across Iran. In the initial strike alone, between 20 to 30 commanders and senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were eliminated while meeting with top officers from the Iranian Air Force. “This is a historic achievement,” the official asserted.

He estimated that the intensified phase of combat with Iran could conclude within days. “I believe we can finish this in a matter of days. It’s a good thing the United States is standing with us.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video stating, “Our goal is to eliminate the dual threat from Iran to destroy the State of Israel — both nuclear and ballistic.” He continued, “We were at the 90th minute. Iran’s nuclear teams were racing to develop atomic bombs to destroy Israel. Some say we haven’t achieved results in this operation — they’re wrong. We inflicted major damage on Iran’s central enrichment site, hit the conversion facility essential to producing nuclear bombs, and struck the lead team of scientists driving these projects.”

The Prime Minister added: “That’s what we’ve done so far, but more is coming — and naturally, I can’t go into details. We’ve dealt a serious blow to their program. We cannot allow Iran to develop production capabilities for 20,000 missiles. That’s why we launched this campaign — to destroy their manufacturing capacities, and that’s exactly what the IDF is doing right now. We’ve paved a path to Tehran. What they’ve experienced so far is nothing compared to what they’ll feel under the force of our arm in the coming days. Very soon, you will see Israeli Air Force jets over the skies of Tehran — we will strike every site and every target of the ayatollahs’ regime.”