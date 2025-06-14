זירת נפילה במרכז הארץ מד"א

Three people were killed by missiles launched from Iran toward Israel since Friday night. On Saturday morning, a man and woman were pronounced dead after a missile struck a residential neighborhood in a central Israeli city.

Severe damage was caused to buildings and vehicles in the area. Twenty-seven others were injured and evacuated to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The mayor of the affected city told Kan Reshet Bet: "These are the most horrifying scenes I’ve ever seen. You have to see what’s happening here to understand why it’s so important to remain in protected spaces."

זירת פגיעה במרכז הארץ מד"א

On Friday night, a 60-year-old woman was killed and 62 others injured when missiles fired from Iran struck multiple locations across the Gush Dan region. Among the wounded was a 65-year-old man in serious condition. The injured were transported to hospitals suffering from moderate to light wounds, as well as shock.

The missiles were aimed at both civilian and military targets. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for strikes on dozens of sites in Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to hold a security assessment Saturday night with top defense officials and several ministers.