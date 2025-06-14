IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin on Friday evening issued an update after Iran fired a barrage of missiles towards Israel in retaliation for Israel’s Operation Rising Lion against Iran.

“In the past hour, two barrages of surface-to-surface missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Fewer than 100 missiles were fired. Most were intercepted by air defense systems or failed to reach their targets. There are a few impacts on buildings, some caused by interception debris,” said Defrin.

“Your responsibility on the home front saves lives. This evening again demonstrated the importance of adhering to safety guidelines. I ask you to continue doing so — it saves lives. This is exactly why you received early warnings from the Home Front Command,” he added.

“This is yet another indication of the necessity of the operation, whose goal is to remove the threat. We will not allow Iran to grow stronger and produce quantities of missiles that could pose an existential threat to the State of Israel.”

“Please continue to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions — they save lives,” stated Defrin, who also stressed, “I want to take this opportunity to emphasize: do not share the locations of impacts; the enemy monitors such footage to improve its targeting.”

“The Chief of the General Staff and IDF commanders continue to lead the operation, conduct situational assessments, and prepare for what lies ahead.”

“Further interceptions may occur, and we are taking action to eliminate this threat. Keep calm — together we will overcome this,” concluded the IDF Spokesperson.

The sirens in Israel on Friday evening were heard from the Galilee region in northern Israel to Be’er Sheva in the south.

Explosions were heard in central Israel, as a building was directly hit by a missile. Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the building. In northern Israel, a projectile fragment struck a residential building.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that 41 people were injured in the various areas, including two in critical condition, two in moderate condition, four in light-to-moderate condition and 33 in light condition or suffering from anxiety.

The injured people were evacuated to Beilinson, Ichilov and Sheba Hospitals.

An Israeli official said the US assisted Israel with the interceptions of the Iranian missiles.

