IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin on Friday morning provided an update on the IDF strike in Iran, in which several senior figures were eliminated and nuclear facilities were targeted.

Defrin confirmed that among those killed were top leaders in Iran's military, including the Iranian Chief of Staff, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, and the head of the military emergency command.

Iran has confirmed the deaths of six nuclear scientists in the strikes.

He revealed that during the night, more than 200 fighter jets of the Israel Air Force attacked over 100 targets across Iran with precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, including hideouts of senior officials in the Iranian military.

In the attacks, the three highest military commanders of the Iranian regime were eliminated:

* Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammed Bagheri

* Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami

* Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya (Emergency Headquarters), Gholam Ali Rashid

“We launched the operation at the most appropriate time — we identified that the regime was racing toward a nuclear bomb,” said Defrin, revealing that Israeli intelligence recommended the strike after discovering Iran was advancing a secret nuclear weapons program.

“Intelligence shows that the Iranian regime had established a covert nuclear project and was working to acquire nuclear arms in the near future. According to the IDF, senior officials from Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas were coordinating precision strikes from across the axis — intended to pave the way for an invasion into Israeli territory,” Defrin stated.