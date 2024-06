Yihye Ben-Yosef, one of the last remaining Jews in Yemen, passed away last week and was laid to rest on Thursday.

Ben-Yosef refused to leave the Arhab district of Yemen with the rest of his community.

He was buried in Yemen by local non-Jews.

In 2021, the Houthis banished 13 Jews from Yemen. As of today, it is unknown if there are any other Jews still alive in Yemen.