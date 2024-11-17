Rabbi Yehoshua Kalish, the rabbi of the Harborview Beit Medrash congregation in Lawrence, New York and Rosh Mesivta at the Yeshiva of Far Rockaway, passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer.

Rabbi Kalish was a distinguished Torah scholar who completed Shas (the Talmud) dozens of times and gave a regular Daf Yomi class at congregation Shaarei Tefillah in Lawrence in addition to many other classes.

He received his semicha from Beit Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Lawrence Mayor Shlomo Nahmias paid tribute to Rabbi Kalish, stating, “Dear Fellow Residents: It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of the beloved Rabbi Yehoshua Kalish. His departure leaves an indescribable void within our community, and we mourn the loss of a spiritual leader who touched the lives of so many with his wisdom, kindness, and unwavering devotion."

He continued, "Rabbi Kalish was not only a teacher but a guide and a friend to all who sought his counsel. His commitment to fostering a sense of community, his inspiring teachings, and his genuine care for each and every person were hallmarks of his life’s work. Whether through his lectures, his personal guidance, or his acts of kindness, Rabbi Kalish exemplified the values we all strive to uphold."

"As we grieve this loss, we also celebrate the profound impact Rabbi Kalish has had on our lives. His legacy will continue to live on in the lessons he imparted and the example he set for us all" the mayor said.

The funeral will be held at Harborview Beit Medrash at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today (Sunday). Afterward, he will be flown to Israel for burial.