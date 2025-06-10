As Israel braces for the fallout of the decision on the haredi draft law, - including possible elections - the Tzohar Rabbinical Council released a statement Tuesday morning, addressing lawmakers directly.

“It is a clear ruling of Jewish law that in a time of a holy war, such as the one we are currently facing, no one is exempt from military service,” the council stated. “The immense value of Torah study does not override the principle of mutual responsibility, as it is written in Numbers: ‘Shall your brothers go to war while you remain here?’”

Tzohar is calling on all Zionist members of the Knesset to act responsibly by passing legislation that mandates enlistment for all Israeli citizens. The Rrabbis support flexible arrangements that would allow individuals to combine military service with Torah study, enabling them to maintain their religious lifestyle.

The statement stresses that “It is forbidden to permit a large segment of the population to ignore both its moral obligations and obligations under Jewish law. It is the duty of the state and its institutions to ensure this responsibility is upheld.”

The council concluded by expressing support for lawmakers working to ensure equal enforcement of military service obligations.