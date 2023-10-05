Tzohar Chairman Rabbi David Stav sent a letter to Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai ahead of the Simchat Torah holiday, asking him not to harm the holiday prayers and the "hakafot" (traditional dancing with Torah scrolls) that are scheduled to take place in the city.

In the letter, Rabbi Stav wrote: "Over the years of your term as Mayor of the largest Hebrew city, you had the privilege that Tel Aviv became a symbol of tolerance and brotherhood for the variety of groups that reside within it. In Israel and worldwide, the name Tel Aviv has become an example of coexistence.

Ahead of the upcoming Simchat Torah holiday, you have the opportunity to display that same brotherhood and tolerance that we always echo," he added.

"I ask you to allow every congregation to uphold the tradition of Hakafot the way they were done in previous years. Don't help the extremists for either side ruin what was built through years of great labor, Rabbi Stav concludes, hinting to Huldai to allow the Rosh Yehudi organization to hold its Hakafot as it did in the past.