The Ministry of Religious Services is currently working on drafting a government bill to further amend the Kosher Fraud Prevention Law.

In the meantime, the ministry has extended former Minister Matan Kahana’s kosher reform for an additional six months, until the new legislation is finalized.

A recently published ministry document explained the delay: "Given the current circumstances, the new system outlined in the proposed amendment has yet to be implemented. This decision was made at the political level, taking into account the resources needed to fully establish the new state-run kosher supervision framework, as well as the readiness of private kosher certification bodies expected to take part. It also recognizes the potential disruptions to the kosher system that could occur if major changes are introduced and then quickly reversed."

In response, the Hatzomeach organization commented: “We welcome the ministry's announcement that it is preparing to revise Kahana’s reform after two years. However, the repeated extensions of the current law have only worsened kosher fraud. Recently, a meat factory received certification from a nearby rabbinical authority, despite the discovery of non-kosher products there. We urge lawmakers to move forward with the amendment during the current summer session."