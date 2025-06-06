The State Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against a 30-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, accusing him of collaborating with an individual claiming to represent Iranian intelligence. The indictment alleges that the defendant received 2,000 shekels to carry out a politically charged act within Israel.

According to the charges, the defendant was instructed to hang a sign at the entrance to the Naomi Shemer Tunnel in Jerusalem. The sign read: "Bibi dictator, we are not wild weeds. Ronen Bar, we support you," referencing the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and expressing support for him in opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the government moved to fire Bar.

The indictment further claims that the defendant was offered an additional 10,000 shekels to ignite a forest fire on Memorial Day but declined the task due to fear of being caught.

Over 20 Iranian espionage attempts have been discovered since the October 7th massacre.