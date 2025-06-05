Watch | Gadi and Judih in happier days: 'Everything's quiet, there's some action in Gaza'

The family of Gadi Haggai and Judih Weinstein Haggai released several videos of the couple today (Thursday), in the wake of the recovery of their bodies from Gaza after over 600 days since they were murdered during the October 7 massacre.

In one of the videos showing the couple walking in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Judih states, "Everything's quiet, no problem."

Gadi replies in Hebrew, "Except for our planes that are working hard." Judih agrees, stating that there was "a little action" in Gaza.

Turning the camera to show flowers they saw, she adds that "life is continuing."