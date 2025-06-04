Tensions within the Palestinian Arab leadership are escalating: Amran al-Khatib, a member of the Palestinian National Council (PNC) - the parliament of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) - on Tuesday called on Hamas to relinquish its control over the Gaza Strip and transfer its administration to the PLO.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, al-Khatib stated that the PLO should be allowed to lead negotiations with the "occupation state", a reference to Israel, regarding a ceasefire and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

He stated that Hamas must engage in soul-searching in light of the "starvation and mass destruction" in the Gaza Strip and join the PLO, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, joined the call and said, "Hamas must transfer control to the PLO. Unified decision-making and national responsibility are prerequisites for achieving the goals of freedom and independence."

Earlier this week, Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas stated that "Hamas must relinquish control of the Gaza Strip" and called on the terrorist organization to release the hostages and reach a ceasefire at all costs to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s residents.

These statements point to growing tensions between the Palestinian Arab leaderships in Ramallah and Gaza, particularly amid the ongoing fighting, the severe humanitarian crisis, and increasing frustration among the Palestinian Arab population.