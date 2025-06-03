Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the public to attend a right-wing protest scheduled for Thursday in front of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem. The demonstration aims to oppose what he describes as the "rule of bureaucrats."

"There's a protest on Thursday against the rule of bureaucrats who decide—this won't be the head of the Shin Bet, this won't be the Civil Service Commissioner. Who are you? Were you elected to lead the government? We are the government; we will decide for you," Netanyahu stated.

Emphasizing the importance of lawful and non-violent protest, he added, "Citizens will come and express this in the protest, and I'm sure they will do so according to the rules of the law. They do it without provocations and without bullying. They are for true democracy."

Netanyahu criticized the expansive role unelected bureaucrats play in running the country, asserting, "The rule of bureaucrats says that the greatest danger to democracy is democracy—that's how they think. We don't think so, and I believe most of the public understands this today."

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza: "We have a mission, and we are determined to achieve it—complete victory—including the release of all our hostages, the defeat of Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. We will achieve all the objectives of the war—come what may."