In a coordinated counter-terrorism operation, the ISA and the Israel Police uncovered a suspect from eastern Jerusalem who was allegedly working on behalf of Iranian intelligence. The individual was reportedly recruited by Iranian agents and cooperated in efforts to involve members of his own family in carrying out activities within the country.

The operation revealed that the suspect had knowingly agreed to assist Iranian operatives in gathering intelligence and executing assignments inside Israel. Authorities believe he played a central role in expanding the network by attempting to involve close relatives in these operations.

Over the past several weeks, security services conducted a complex and undercover investigation that led to the suspect’s arrest.

The arrested individual, a man in his 30s from the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem, is suspected of maintaining ties with Iranian operatives and consenting to carry out missions on their behalf in Jerusalem. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the full scope of the alleged activities.

Over 20 Iranian espionage attempts have been discovered since October 7th massacre.