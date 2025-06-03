One in five Israeli adults smokes—a rate 30% higher than the global average—while efforts to quit lag significantly, with cessation rates 50% lower than the OECD average. These findings are part of the Ministry of Health’s latest annual smoking report, which paints a troubling picture of smoking habits across the country.

A post-war KAP (Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices) survey conducted by the Health Promotion Department and the National Center for Disease Control revealed that adult smoking rates in Israel stand at 20.5%, unchanged from the past decade. Smoking remains especially prevalent among Arab men, with rates at 40.3%. Nearly a quarter of non-smokers reported exposure to secondhand smoke, with significantly higher rates among the Arab population compared to the Jewish sector.

The report also highlights concerning trends among youth. A separate Ministry of Health survey found that 53% of teens experimenting with tobacco products first try electronic cigarettes. Use of flavored smoking products is widespread: 88% of teens use flavored shisha, 82% flavored e-cigarettes, and 45% flavored cigarettes or rolling tobacco.

Among haredi youth, smoking experimentation is alarmingly high. A new survey found that 54% of students in ultra-Orthodox high schools, and 80% of youth in dropout programs aged 12-17, have tried smoking products.

Despite laws requiring municipalities to enforce bans on smoking in public spaces, compliance remains low. While 82 local authorities reported activities under the smoking prevention law in 2024, more than 65% did not submit required reports, and enforcement remains inconsistent even among those who did.

The Health Ministry’s response has been multifaceted. It launched extensive anti-smoking campaigns in collaboration with the Ministries of Education and Finance, the IDF, health funds, and civil society organizations. Initiatives include school-based education, public awareness efforts, smoking cessation support, and targeted programs for at-risk populations.

A major step forward was the recent approval of new regulations requiring graphic health warnings on all smoking product packaging—cigarettes, e-cigarettes, shisha, and smokeless tobacco. This marks the first time Israel will mandate visual warnings alongside existing text labels.

Health Minister Uriel Busso emphasized the urgency: “Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable death in Israel, especially among youth. We are determined to reduce exposure, accessibility, and addiction through regulation, education, and support services like our free national quitline.”

Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov added that the rise in electronic cigarette use among teens is particularly concerning. “This trend not only fuels nicotine addiction but also drives up traditional cigarette use. We are taking steps to counter this with stricter policies, higher taxes, and national awareness campaigns.”

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of the Public Health Division, summarized the findings: “Tobacco use remains the top preventable cause of death in Israel. The rise in electronic cigarette use among teens underscores the ongoing challenge. We must remain vigilant.”

The Israel Cancer Association also responded, calling smoking a “deadly epidemic” responsible for thousands of preventable deaths. The organization urged a nationwide, government-backed mobilization to curb smoking, especially among youth, and continues to run school programs and online campaigns aimed at breaking the cycle of addiction.